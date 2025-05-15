American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life returns to Woodburn Published 4:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Community members from across Clackamas and Marion counties will soon gather in Woodburn for Relay For Life of the Mid-Valley, an American Cancer Society’s fundraising event.

The day-long festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, in Centennial Park located at 900 Parr Road. The event aims to raise money and awareness for the fight against cancer.

The event will feature a full schedule of free hourly activities from noon to 8 p.m., including food trucks, live music, team games, a silent auction and a kids’ zone.

There will also be a special celebration honoring cancer survivors and caregivers, including a complimentary lunch and goody bags. The day will conclude with a luminaria ceremony and a show of glowing hot air balloons at 10 p.m.

Founded by the American Cancer Society, a leading cancer-fighting organization, Relay For Life brings together communities to honor survivors, remember those lost and support those battling cancer. The Mid-Valley event is presented by Oregon Oncology Specialists. Participants are encouraged to join teams, donate or simply attend and enjoy the festivities. Proceeds benefit research, patient support and advocacy efforts.

In 2025 alone, over 2 million new cancer cases are expected in the U.S., including nearly 9,000 in Oregon. With cancer remaining the second leading cause of death nationwide, organizers stress the importance of continued support and community involvement.

More information on the event can be found at RelayForLife.org/MidValleyOR.