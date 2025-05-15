Jason Millican selected as permanent Woodburn police chief Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

The city of Woodburn has appointed Jason Millican as the new chief of police.

“Chief Millican has deep roots in both the department and the Woodburn community. He brings high ethical standards, a strong commitment to diversity, and a demonstrated record of service, leadership, and community engagement,” said city administrator Scott Derickson “He is experienced and qualified to lead the department into the future with integrity and vision.”

Millican has served as the city’s interim chief since November, when former Chief Martin Pilcher left the position to take over the police department in Richland, Washington.

The newly appointed chief is a Woodburn native, having graduated from Woodburn High School. He joined the local police department in 1998.

Millican also has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Oregon University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Throughout his time with the Woodburn Police Department, Millican has worn many hats. He started as a patrol officer, joined the Criminal Investigations Unit, became a sergeant and did a stint with the South Metro Gang Task Force. In 2016, Millican was promoted to lieutenant.