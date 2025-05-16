Future leaders take over Woodburn City Hall — for a day Published 12:08 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

The next generation of civic leaders got a hands-on look at local government this week as the Nellie Muir Elementary School student council paid a visit to Woodburn City Hall.

On Thursday, May 15, the group of fourth and fifth graders toured the historic building, sat in the city council chambers and met face-to-face with city leaders. It was a day filled with curiosity, learning and even a few drone flights.

“My favorite thing was talking to the mayor,” said fourth grader Jimena Duarte. “I had never met him, so it was cool to see him.”

Mayor Frank Lonergan, City Manager Scott Derickson and Councilor Alma Grijalva, who organized the event, welcomed the students, along with city staff from the planning department, police department and community events.

“Welcome to our city hall,” Lonergan told the students. “Our job is to find you a safe place to live. We provide good housing, places to work, we get water through your house, we provide police protection and we give you a place to play.”

The students learned how the city functions — from sidewalks to police patrols, water systems to parks and recreation. They also got an inside look at the old jail cells and city traffic cameras, even catching a few red-light runners in action.

But the biggest hit of the day? Drones.

Woodburn Police Lt. Andy Shadrin and his team gave a live demo of the department’s drones used for search and rescue and other public safety operations. Students gathered around the patrol car to watch live footage of their school, downtown Woodburn and even themselves.

“The drones were cool,” said fifth grader Dahlia Bravo. “My favorite thing was hearing some of the stuff I never knew the city did. I like being on the student council so I can help my school grow and get better.”

Former Fiesta Mexicana Queen Irene Rodriguez Estrada also spoke to the group, encouraging the students to get involved in community events. Afterward, several of the girls took turns trying on her sash and crown, sparking excitement about joining the fiesta court and representing Woodburn in the future.

City leaders opened the floor for questions in a mock public comment session, and the students didn’t hold back. One asked, “How can we get homes for the homeless in Woodburn?” while another asked, “How much money do you guys make?”

A fifth grader asked what kind of building the mayor would want to add to the city — he said a hospital, while she suggested an arcade or movie theater. Others raised concerns about pedestrian safety for kids in Woodburn and what they can do to help the community.

“This is your community,” Derickson replied. “Take ownership of that and make an impact. Student council is already a great start.”

From dreaming up new businesses for Woodburn to discussing parks, population growth and hometown pride, the students left city hall with plenty to think about, and maybe even a few future campaign ideas.