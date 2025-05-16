Tulip lovers gear up for Wooden Shoe Annual Dig Day Published 12:56 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Local flower enthusiasts will soon have a chance to dig up their own tulip bulbs at Woodburn’s Wooden Shoe Farm.

The Annual Dig Day event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 21. Thousands of spring-flowering bulbs used in display beds and pots at the farm will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets, priced at $55 per person, go on sale online only at 10 a.m. May 21 and are expected to sell out within seconds due to limited availability. Each attendee, including children, must have their own ticket.

Participants are encouraged to arrive 20 to 30 minutes early for check-in. Digging begins promptly at 10 a.m., and all bulbs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are advised to bring gloves, hand tools, paper bags and a marker for sorting and identifying bulbs.

On average, attendees leave with over 100 bulbs. No tickets will be sold at the gate, and all sales are final. For more information and ticket notifications, visit woodenshoe.com/event/dig-day.