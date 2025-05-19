Portland man arrested in connection with deadly Woodburn hit and run Published 1:27 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A Portland man was arrested this weekend in connection with a fatal December 2024 hit-and-run in Woodburn.

Police arrested 58-year-old Kenneth Kolarsky at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, outside of Silverton Hospital, where officials said he works. Kolarsky had an outstanding arrest warrant for felony hit and run.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. Dec. 26, officers responded to a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pacific Highway and Williams Avenue in Woodburn.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Woodburn resident Nicolas Hernandez-Mendoza, lying in the roadway. Hernandez-Mendoza was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Woodburn police say the preliminary investigation indicates that a light-colored SUV struck Hernandez-Mendoza while he was in the crosswalk on Pacific Highway, just north of Williams Avenue.

Investigators also determined that immediately after the collision, the vehicle made a right turn westbound onto Williams Avenue and then a left turn south on Carol Street as it fled the area.