3 incumbents take Mount Angel school board seats in unopposed races Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Though it’s been all but decided who will take the Mount Angel school board seats, the May 20 election is making it official.

In Mount Angel, three school board seats are up for election. Each race is unopposed, and all three candidates have prior experience on the Mount Angel School District board.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, incumbent Andrea Wavra Pfau is close to officially being reelected to the Position 2 school board seat, with 100% of the vote.

Pfau is a teacher in the Salem-Keizer School District and previously taught in Woodburn and Beaverton.

Shari Bochsler Riedman, another current school board member, is projected to reclaim her Position 3 school board seat in this election. Riedman has 100% of the vote, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20.

In addition to previously serving on the school board, Riedman has local government experience as a Mount Angel city councilor, school district budget committee member and Mount Angel Library Advisory Board chair.

Incumbent Mark Brenden is also close to officially being reelected to the Position 5 school board seat. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, he has 100% of the vote.

Brenden is currently a substitute instructional assistant and teacher, and previously worked as a manufacturing engineer.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns show a turnout across the county of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week