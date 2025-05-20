Early election results show voters approving Chemeketa Community College bond Published 8:37 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Marion County asked voters to decide whether to issue $140 million in bonds to continue to fund Chemeketa Community College.

As of 8 p.m. May 20, 53.3% of Marion County voters voted in favor of the Chemeketa bond, and 46.7% voted against the bond.

If passed, the proposed $140 million bond would fund updates and improvements across Chemeketa’s campuses — including those in Woodburn and Brooks — without raising the existing tax rate.

The bond would maintain the current tax rate of 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, equating to $75.60 per year for a home valued at $280,000.

A large percentage of the bond funds would go to upgrading classrooms, labs and hands-on learning spaces for high-demand career fields. That includes modernized facilities for programs in health care, emergency response and skilled trades. At the Woodburn campus, the bond would fund the construction of a new science lab, allowing Woodburn students to complete associate degrees locally without traveling to the Salem campus.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, county ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.