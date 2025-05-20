Early election results show voters shooting down Hubbard fire levy Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Marion County asked voters to decide whether to approve a levy to help fund the Hubbard Fire District, and the race is somewhat close.

As of 8 p.m. May 20, 54.2% of Marion County voters voted against the Hubbard Fire levy, and 45.8% voted in favor of the levy.

The proposed operations levy would replace the district’s expiring 99-cent per $1,000 assessed value levy with a $1.10 rate — an 11-cent increase that Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann says is vital to keeping the station staffed around the clock.

If the levy fails, there will be no more paid firefighters staffed 24/7 at the station, and firefighting duties will be left predominantly up to the district’s volunteer firefighters. Currently, Hubbard Fire has four paid career firefighters and 35 volunteers.

The Hubbard Fire District covers just under 7 square miles and provides all-hazards response, from structure fires and medical calls to hazmat incidents and motor vehicle accidents. The district also assists surrounding areas like Canby, Woodburn and Molalla.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, county ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.