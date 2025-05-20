Early election results show voters shooting down Hubbard fuel tax Published 8:27 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Hubbard voters have weighed in on the decision to implement a citywide gas and diesel tax.

As of 8 p.m. May 20, 57.7% of Hubbard voters voted against the fuel tax, and 42.4% voted in favor of the tax.

If passed, Measure 24-509 would establish a 3-cent-per-gallon tax on motor vehicle fuel sold, used or distributed within city limits.

The proposed fuel tax is expected to generate approximately $132,814 annually. This revenue would go to street and road-related projects. City officials have pointed to sidewalk and road improvements as key priorities.

Hubbard currently has two fuel stations within city limits, the Shell and Chevron stations on Highway 99E.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, county ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.