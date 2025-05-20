Election results: Here’s your Gervais school board Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Though it’s been all but decided who will take the Gervais school board seats, the May 20 election is making it official.

Current school board members Henry Bustamante, Ana B. Contreras and Jenny Jones, as well as newcomer Leanida Kasachev all ran unopposed in their respective races.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, incumbent Bustamante is close to officially being reelected to the Position 2 school board seat, with 100% of the vote.

Bustamante has served on the Gervais school board for the past eight years and currently works in appliance sales.

Contreras, another current school board member, is projected to reclaim her Position 3 school board seat in this election. Contreras has 100% of the vote as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20.

In addition to previously serving on the Gervais school board, Contreras currently works as a communications coordinator with the Oregon Health Authority.

Jones is also close to officially being reelected to the Position 5 school board seat. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, she has 100% of the vote. Jones works in public education.

Kasachev, the newcomer to the Gervais school board, is on track to secure the Position 4 seat. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, she has 100% of the vote.

According to Kasachev’s filing documents, she has no prior elected or appointed government experience and currently works as a project administrator for I&E Construction.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns across the county show a turnout of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.