Election results: Here’s your North Marion school board Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Though it’s been all but decided who will take the North Marion school board seats, the May 20 election is making it official.

In North Marion, four school board seats are up for election. Each race is unopposed, and three of the four candidates have prior experience on the North Marion School District board.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, incumbent Glenn Holum is close to officially being reelected to the Position 1 school board seat. Holum had 100% of the vote.

In addition to previously serving on the school board, Holum also has local government experience as a current Hubbard planning commissioner and former Marion County Planning commissioner.

Blake Nelson, a newcomer to the North Marion school board, is on track to secure the Position 3 seat. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, he had 100% of the vote.

According to Nelson’s filing documents, he has no prior elected or appointed government experience and currently works as a farmer at Bountiful Farms Nursery Inc.

Robert Rodriguez, another current school board member, is projected to reclaim his Position 4 school board seat in this election. Rodriguez has 100% of the vote as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to previously serving on the school board, Rodriguez is a dentist.

Incumbent Jenny Scott is also close to officially being reelected to the Position 6 school board seat. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, she has 100% of the vote.

Scott previously served on the North Marion school board and works as a senior analyst at Providence St. Joseph Health.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns across the county show a turnout of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.