Vasquez, Ballweber Wolfer, Hernandez-Mejia, Beyer lead in early Woodburn school board election results Published 8:53 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Fresh faces will soon be taking the helm of the Woodburn School District board.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, newcomers Michael Vasquez, Debbie Ballweber Wolfer, Anabel Hernandez-Mejia and incumbent Ryan Beyer appear to be leading in initial Woodburn school board election results, though one in particular is a tight race.

While one Woodburn school board seat is unopposed, three seats are up for grabs at the May 20 election, and the results are coming in.

The 8 p.m. results for Position 1, a race featuring two newcomers, show Vasquez leading by 53.7%, with Lonnie Benham holding 46.3% of the vote.

In the Position 2 race, initial results show Ballweber Wolfer leading by 53.3% of the vote, followed by incumbent Noemi Legaspi with 32% and Alexander Hunt with 14.8%.

In Position 3, initial results show newcomer Hernandez-Mejia leading with 51.2%, and incumbent Courtney Elwell with 48.8%.

Ryan Beyer, incumbent of Position 5, is running unopposed and garnered 100% of the vote in the 8 p.m. election results.

Current board member Rosie Burkoff is not on the ballot since her term continues until June 2027.

According to the Marion County Clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, county ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 8.9%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.