Shifting tides: Hubbard fire levy may pass by slim margins Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Marion County asked voters to decide whether to approve a levy to help fund the Hubbard Fire District, and the race is close.

As of 10:30 p.m. May 20, the most recent batch of results, 52% voted in favor of the Hubbard fire levy, and 48% of Marion County voters voted against. Just 16 votes separate them, and ballots are still being received and counted through May 27.

“I’m super grateful for the community members that have been supportive of us through the election,” said Hubbard Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann following the initial results. “We hope that things continue to go our way. We really want to be prepared the best we can and deliver the best services we can to the community.”

According to the Marion County clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns across the county show a turnout of approximately 17.7%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week. The next batch of results is set to be published by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

The proposed operations levy would replace the district’s expiring 99-cent per $1,000 assessed value levy with a $1.10 rate — an 11-cent increase that Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann says is vital to keeping the station staffed around the clock.

If the levy fails, there will be no more paid firefighters staffed 24/7 at the station, and firefighting duties will be left predominantly up to the district’s volunteer firefighters. Currently, Hubbard Fire has four paid career firefighters and 35 volunteers.

The Hubbard Fire District covers just under 7 square miles and provides all-hazards response, from structure fires and medical calls to hazmat incidents and motor vehicle accidents. The district also assists surrounding areas like Canby, Woodburn and Molalla.