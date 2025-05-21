Still undecided: 2 Woodburn school board elections yet to be called Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 8

Fresh faces may soon be taking the helm of the Woodburn School District board, but two races remain close.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, newcomers Michael Vasquez, Debbie Ballweber Wolfer, Anabel Hernandez-Mejia and incumbent Ryan Beyer appear to be leading in initial Woodburn school board election results, though one in particular is a tight race.

The 10:30 p.m. May 20 results for Position 1, a race featuring two newcomers, show Vasquez leading by 52.3%, with Lonnie Benham holding 47.7% of the vote. Just under 120 votes separate them, and ballots are still being received and counted through May 27.

“Last night’s victory wasn’t just about one person winning a seat — it was about a community rising to it’s potential,” Vasquez said. “We came together not out of fear, but with hope, with the belief that every child deserves a voice and every classroom deserves a future. The real work begins now, and I am honored to walk forward with you.”

While Vasquez has proclaimed victory, his opponent, Benham, has not yet conceded.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign. Marion Polk (First Political Action Committee) was a huge support; (I) wouldn’t have been in the race without them,” Benham said following the initial results. “No concession here, just wait and see.”

In the Position 2 race, initial results show Ballweber Wolfer leading by 52.5% of the vote, followed by incumbent Noemi Legaspi with 34.5% and Alexander Hunt with 13%.

“I am just so grateful to everybody who canvassed and made phone calls. They just really touched my heart because they believed in me, and every vote they went out and got mattered,” Ballweber Wolfer said following the initial results. “I have worked for the district for 41 years, and I have lived here for 37, and it’s just always been my goal to continue to give to this district that has given so much to me.”

Another razor tight race is afoot in Position 3. Initial results show newcomer Hernandez-Mejia leading with 50.9% and incumbent Courtney Elwell with 49.1%. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 45 votes separate the two.

“This race is incredibly close, and I’m so grateful to everyone who voted or supported our campaign,” Elwell said following the initial results. “With thousands of ballots still being counted countywide and more expected to arrive by mail, we’re going to give the process the time it deserves. I’m hopeful — but no matter the outcome, I remain deeply committed to our students and schools.”

Ryan Beyer, incumbent of Position 5, is running unopposed and was elected to remain in his seat.

Current board member Rosie Burkoff is not on the ballot since her term continues until June 2027.

According to the Marion County clerk, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns across the county show a turnout of approximately 17.7%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.