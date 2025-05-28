Legacy Health expands imaging services in Woodburn in relocated clinic Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Legacy Health has opened a relocated and expanded imaging clinic inside the Woodburn Health Center, increasing access to diagnostic services in north Marion County.

The new 8,133-square-foot facility offers MRI, ultrasound, bone density scans, mammography, CT scans, X-ray and fluoroscopy services. It features advanced technology designed to reduce scan times and improve the patient experience at 1475 Mt. Hood Ave.

“What really stands out about this facility is the advanced technology and the thoughtful setup of the space – both which will provide a great patient experience,” said Joe Yoder, president of Legacy Health’s Willamette Valley Region.

To ease anxiety and claustrophobia during MRIs, the new clinic includes a wider exam table, a shorter chamber and a large, naturally lit room.

“We’ve got new technology that shortens the scan times. For example, an MRI of the hip once took about 26 minutes. Now it takes just under 5,” Yoder said.

Additional mammography and X-ray machines have also been added to help reduce wait times. Same-day and next-day appointments are also available for many services, including walk-in X-rays.

“This expanded facility will help alleviate some of the backlog and increase access to care in the area,” Yoder said. “It’s a valuable addition for our community and health partners.”

The opening of the relocated and expanded imaging center follows the Dec. 31 closure of Legacy’s Woodburn Clinic at 1002 N. Boones Ferry Road.

The center and operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.