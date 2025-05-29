Carol Rose Jeanette Brown

Published 11:41 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

December 6, 1929 – May 25, 2025 – Carol passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus in the early hours of May 25, 2025 while comforted by thoughts, prayers and the presence of her family.

Carol was born on December 6, 1929 in Ohio. Her early years were spent on a dairy farm in Ohio with her parents and two brothers.

After marrying her first husband, Robert Jeannette, they adopted twins Theresa and Mark at the age of one month. They were happily married for 52 years and resided in Arizona before his passing in 2000. She continued to live in Arizona for many years enjoying her family that was close by.

In 2009, she reconnected with Dan Brown, a high school classmate, after his wife and fellow classmate Peggy passed away. They married in 2010. They snowbirded in Arizona for several years while residing in Woodburn the rest of the year.

Along with being an accomplished artist, one of her greatest joys was music. She would often be seen tapping her foot and singing along when she was at music events or at church.

Carol spent her last years at Country Meadows Assisted Living along with her husband Dan until his passing on December 7, 2024. She made many friends with the staff and other residents and will be missed by them along with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Theresa Sprague and her husband TJ; stepchildren Sharon Fry, Cindy Gordon and Carl Brown and their families; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Jeannette and Dan Brown; her son Mark Jeanette and her brothers Lloyd and Glen.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Woodburn Christian Church on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodburn Christian Church or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.