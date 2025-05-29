Four Woodburn athletes bound for 5A state track and field championships Published 5:26 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Four standout Woodburn High School athletes are set to compete for the state title at one of track and field’s most iconic venues.

Lola Heide, Hannah Peterson, Sergio Bravo and Marco Sirsch have all punched their tickets to the 5A state track and field championships, set for May 30-31 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Each state-bound athlete put up strong performances at the Mid-Willamette Conference championships last week.

Heide, a senior who recently signed with George Fox University, placed third in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.77 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (46.98) at the conference championships, setting personal records in both events. She’ll compete in both races at the state meet.

Peterson, Woodburn High School’s Female Athlete of the Year and a Clackamas Community College signee, threw a personal-best 125 feet, 1 inch in the javelin to finish fourth and added a seventh-place finish in discus (109 feet, 1 inch) at conference. She’ll represent the Bulldogs in both throwing events at state.

In the shot put, junior Marco Sirsch claimed fourth with a personal-best toss of 47 feet, 6.5 inches, while senior Sergio Bravo, who also signed with Clackamas Community College last week, finished sixth with a 46 feet, 7.25 inch throw. Both qualified for the state meet in the event.

The four Bulldogs will look to cap off their season with strong finishes in Track Town USA, where Heide, Peterson and Bravo will also take their final high school bows on one of the sport’s most storied stages.