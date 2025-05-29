Woodburn’s new DUII Enforcement Officer aims to stop tragedy before it starts Published 11:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

In response to a surge in impaired driving and traffic collisions, the Woodburn Police Department has introduced a new position focused solely on clamping down on inebriated motorists.

Officer Josh Mitchell began his role as the department’s first full-time DUII enforcement officer in December 2024. Mitchell joined the Woodburn agency after moving from the East Coast at 18 years old, and has long had a personal and professional interest in impaired driving enforcement.

“My father died while driving impaired. I wish someone had stopped him that night,” Mitchell said. “Now, I’m doing everything I can to prevent others from making that same mistake.”

Mitchell first proposed the idea of a designated DUII officer two years ago after noticing the volume of DUII calls while working night shifts.

“ I was just doing normal patrol stuff, but quickly it became like if I was on nights, I was kind of the guy that was responding and looking for the drunk drivers and DUIs,” Mitchell said. “So that was my focus and that became a passion for me. So, I actually went to admin and was like hey, this might be a good position to introduce.”

Between 2020 and 2023, Woodburn saw a 35% increase in both traffic crashes and DUII-related incidents, according to the city. There have also been two fatal DUII-involved crashes in 2023 and early 2024 and one pedestrian death related to a DUII crash in early 2025.

“In my 27 years at the department, I believe this is the first time we’ve had four fatal crashes in three consecutive years,” said Chief Jason Millican in the department’s release about the position. “This disturbing trend led us to prioritize a dedicated DUII officer.”

The position has been assisted by a traffic safety grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation, which lasts for the next three years. The department hopes that with the position continuing to yield results, it will be able to be city funded when the grant ends.

Responding to crashes, reducing harm

Since taking on the role, Mitchell has made 47 DUII arrests, responded to 15 DUII-related crashes and investigated 13 additional traffic collisions as of May 21. He works four 10-hour night shifts each week, Wednesday through Saturday, and focuses on times and locations with the highest risk.

His patrol area centers around Highway 99E, a corridor with several bars and a busy connection point between communities, but he also covers downtown Woodburn and surrounding neighborhoods. Mitchell estimates that 5-8% of the DUIIs he responds to involve crashes. However, he says the vast majority are stopped before harm or incident occurs.

Since working in the DUII enforcement position, Mitchell has also noticed some misconceptions about driving under the influence.

“I think people have this idea that, like, ‘oh, if I only had two drinks, then I’m fine.’ But everybody’s different. Two drinks is different for everyone. Everybody’s body is different. Everyone’s going to handle alcohol differently. Did you eat? Did you sleep? Those things play a factor in how much of the alcohol is going to affect you,” Mitchell said.

While Mitchell is the sole DUII enforcement officer in the agency, the department emphasizes that this new position supplements existing patrol efforts.

“This role supports — not replaces — the efforts of our patrol officers,” said Lt. Andy Shadrin in the department’s press release. “It strengthens our commitment to removing impaired drivers from our roads.”

Lastly, Mitchell says one thing he wants the community to know is his intention behind the role.

“I’m not trying to be vindictive; I’m not trying to ruin people’s lives. If anything, I’m trying to save your life and I’m trying to make your life a little bit better,” he said. “Because yeah, you made a mistake and I wish you didn’t, but at least I was able to stop you before you hurt someone or killed someone.”