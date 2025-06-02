Hernandez-Mejia, Vasquez win Woodburn school board elections Published 12:15 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

While two Woodburn school board races were close on election night, May 20, newcomers Michael Vasquez and Anabel Hernandez-Mejia’s leads have solidified as more votes were counted.

As of Wednesday afternoon, May 28, Vasquez and Hernandez-Mejia, along with Debbie Ballweber Wolfer and Ryan Beyer, remain on top in their respective Woodburn school board races. Ballots were received and counted through May 27, though the election results will not be certified until June 16.

The May 28 results for Position 1, a race featuring two newcomers, show Vasquez leading by 53.9% with Lonnie Benham holding 45.9% of the vote.

In the Position 2 race, the most recent results show Ballweber Wolfer leading by 51.5% of the vote, followed by incumbent Noemi Legaspi with 35.9% and Alexander Hunt with 12.4%.

In Position 3, a race that was razor tight on election night, the latest results show Hernandez-Mejia leading with 51.9% and incumbent Courtney Elwell with 47.9%

Ryan Beyer, the incumbent for Position 5, ran unopposed and has been elected to remain in his seat.

Current board member Rosie Burkoff is not on the ballot since her term continues until June 2027.

Ballot returns across the county show a turnout of 27.2%.