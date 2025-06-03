Level up at your library: Woodburn kicks off children’s summer reading program this month Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Who’s ready for a summer of reading?

The Woodburn library is kicking off its children’s summer reading program June 20 — and doing it up in the style.

The summer reading kick-off party is set for 2-4 p.m. June 20, featuring magician Seth Howard at 3 p.m., plus face painting, cotton candy and outdoor games. Families can stop by the fun to sign up for the program and receive their free book.

Children who sign up for the program this summer receive a free book to keep, plus the chance to earn up to four additional prizes for reading at home during the summer. After completing the summer reading challenge, kids will get a summer reading T-shirt.

“Children who read regularly during the summer months are more likely to maintain their reading skills while not in school,” the library said in a release. “Participating in a summer reading program can help prevent learning loss, and strengthen reading skills.”

And don’t other performances and events, slated for Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer:

2 p.m. June 24: Amazing Bubble Man

3 p.m. June 27: Outdoor games and obstacle course. Stop by the library for volleyball, cornhole and more.

2 p.m. July 8: Habiba’s Village, West African storytelling

3 p.m. July 11: Outdoor paint party. Gather your creativity for time time outdoors to paint on large easels, courtesy of the library.

2 p.m. July 15: Origami workshop with Yuki Martin. For children ages 8-12. Registration is required.

3 p.m. July 18: Campout activities. Build a tent, make some s’mores and sing songs around the “campfire.”

2 p.m. July 22: Mo Phillips’ musical and comedy stylings

3 p.m. July 25: Play games, solve puzzles and explore a brighter future with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History making a stop in Woodburn.

2 p.m. July 29: A goat petting zoo, courtesy of Goat It Solutions

3 p.m. Aug. 1: Get ready to interact with Disney’s “Monsters, Inc.” Items and prompts will be provided.

The Woodburn library is located at 280 Garfield St. and is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.