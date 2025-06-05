Independence man dies in forklift fall at Woodburn WinCo distribution center Published 10:21 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

An Independence man died in Woodburn after a tractor-trailer container was moved while he was still inside it.

Woodburn police were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, to the WinCo Food Distribution Center at 400 S. Woodland Ave. Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows that a tractor-trailer was moved while a forklift driver was inside the shipping container, causing him to fall from the container.

The forklift operator, Christopher Ryan De Jesus, 39, of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene. Both De Jesus and the trailer driver were working for third-party contractors at the distribution center, according to authorities.