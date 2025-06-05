Saint Mary iconography on display next month at Mount Angel Abbey Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

"AVE: Sacred Images of Mary" at Mount Angel Abbey will show off original egg tempera paintings crafted by artists trained in the Byzantine tradition.

The Mount Angel Abbey is hosting a culmination of tradition and contemporary in its latest art installation next month.

“AVE: Sacred Images of Mary” will show off original egg tempera paintings — a technique using egg yolk in the pigments — crafted by artists trained in the Byzantine tradition.

“With its focus on Mary, the most painted woman in history, ‘AVE invites’ viewers to experience the theological and aesthetic richness of iconography through a modern lens,” the Abbey said in a release. “The exhibition explores how sacred images can serve as both theological texts and works of transcendent beauty. Each icon is rendered using hand-ground pigments, natural gesso, and gold leaf on wood panels—methods virtually unchanged since antiquity.”

The show is presented by the Classical Iconography Institute and will remain on display 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays July 1-31 at Mount Angel Abbey, 1 Abbey Drive in Saint Benedict. Admission is free.

“I hope visitors find a sense of solace and comfort in this exhibition,” said Natalie Wood, the exhibit’s curator. “Through these icons, we see how Mary has always been a source of unconditional love and faith.”

Want to catch how the egg is cracked? Live icon painting sessions will be on display during the July 12 St. Benedict Festival and July 23-25 during the Abbey Bach Festival at the Mount Angel Abbey.