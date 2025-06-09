Fire at Woodburn salvage yard triggers multi-agency response Published 4:29 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Upon arrival to the scene Woodburn firefighters found a “fully involved fire” consuming a large pile of tires and debris at a salvage yard just south of the city. (Submitted by Woodburn Fire District) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more In total, 35 firefighters, six engines, seven water tenders and Woodburn’s air support unit were deployed to the scene of the fire. (Submitted by Woodburn Fire District) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more On Monday morning a fire at a salvage yard just south of Woodburn triggered a four-alarm response and lead to a closure on Highway 99E. (Submitted by Woodburn Fire District)

A fire at a salvage yard just south of Woodburn triggered a four-alarm response Monday morning, leading to closures along Highway 99E in both directions.

At approximately 10:48 a.m. June 9, Woodburn Fire District responded to what was initially reported as a minor grass fire near Pacific Highway 99E.

However, according to authorities, Engine 22 found a “fully involved fire” consuming a large pile of tires and debris at a salvage yard just south of the city upon arrival at the scene.

The incident was quickly upgraded to a four-alarm response, and additional resources were immediately requested due to the size and intensity of the fire, according to the district.

Woodburn Fire was then joined by crews and apparatus from neighboring fire agencies, including Aurora Fire District, Hubbard Fire District, Mt. Angel Fire District, Silverton Fire District and Marion County Fire District 1.

In total, 35 firefighters, six engines, seven water tenders and Woodburn’s air support unit were deployed to the scene. Additional support was provided by St. Paul Fire District and Marion County Fire District 1, who covered the district’s other emergency calls during the response.

Woodburn police managed traffic and closed off a section of Highway 99E to protect crews and the public during the blaze. As of 3:50 p.m. Monday, the City of Woodburn stated that the road closures on Highway 99E southbound at Cleveland Street and northbound between Gervais and Woodburn remain in place.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and has not yet been determined.