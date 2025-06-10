City of Gervais appoints interim police chief Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

There’s a new chief in Gervais.

On June 5, the city appointed Dan O’Loughlin as the new Gervais interim police chief. O’Loughlin brings 31 years of law enforcement experience and will lead the city’s six-member police department during the search for a permanent chief.

This appointment follows the recent departure of former Gervais Police Chief Tim West. West parted ways with the city after serving as chief for a little under a year, and he is no longer employed by the city of Gervais, according to city officials.

O’Loughlin came to Gervais through the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police’s Linebacker Interim Leadership Assistance Program, which helps cities fill temporary leadership gaps in their police departments.

In addition to serving with Gervias, O’Loughlin is currently a captain with the Sherwood Police Department. Through a memorandum of understanding between Sherwood and Gervais, he will serve as interim chief until Oct. 1 or until a permanent chief is hired.

“As your Chief, I will be networking extensively with police personnel, city stakeholders and regional partners to ensure connectivity and transparency,” O’Loughlin said during his swearing-in ceremony. “I come to you with international law enforcement experience, yet the bulk of my career has been right here in Oregon within small and large agencies.”

O’Loughlin has stated that his leadership style is rooted in “visionary planning” and accountability, and that his primary goal with the Gervais Police Department is to mentor future leaders.

“I’m energized to be a part of the police department and your community. Please come visit… My door is always open,” O’Loughlin said.