Michael Jon Corless

June 28, 1946 -May 8, 2025

Mike Corless, age 78, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025, in Yuma Arizona. He was born on June 28, 1946, in Oregon City, Oregon, to Herbert “Ray” and Mary (Duffy) Corless. He lived in various places in or around the Oregon City area most of his life.

He married Sandy on May 7, 1994, in Milwaukie, Oregon. Mike held various jobs until he found his career as a Firefighter. He started with Beavercreek Fire District in 1975 and retired from Clackamas Fire District #1 in 1998. After retiring from the fire service Mike worked for several years at the Wilco farm store in Oregon City. Upon full retirement he and Sandy became snowbirds and spent their time between Oregon and Yuma, AZ.

He was a devoted husband, family was very important to him, and he loved the Lord. He was active at Oak Hills church. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren at their various events. He volunteered for many years at the Clackamas County Fair helping 4H and FFA kids. Mike loved telling or listening to stories.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; son Mike (Krista) of Canby, son Brian (Jodie) of Sandpoint, ID, son Mark (Ronda) of Beavercreek; stepdaughter Patty Reps of Sydney Australia, stepdaughter Laurie Vella (Jesse) of Portland, stepson Ian Ormsby (Lindsay) of Woodland; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two surviving older sisters, Barbra Droz (George) of Beavercreek, Linda Bohls of Woodburn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at The Country Church, 16975 S. Hwy. 211, Molalla, OR 97038, at 10 am on June 24, 2025, to honor the life of Mike.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Gastric Cancer Foundation gastriccancer.org or the Clackamas County 4H Association in Mike’s name.