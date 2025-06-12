Enjoy a peaceful pocket of nature at Woodburn’s Hermanson Park Published 5:16 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The Greenway Trail in Hermanson Park is part paved and part gravel, and is .4 miles long, making an out-and-back trek a little under a mile. (Sophia Cossette/Woodburn Independent) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more A gaggle of geese cross Hermanson Pond, the small oasis located inside Hermanson Park along the Greenway Trail. (Sophia Cossette/Woodburn Independent) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The entrance to Hermanson Park and the Greenway Trail is located on Marshall Street in Woodburn. (Sophia Cossette/Woodburn Independent)

Tucked into a neighborhood just a few blocks from downtown Woodburn, Hermanson Park and Pond offers a serene slice of nature without leaving the city.

Whether you’re in the mood for a morning jog, a quick nature walk after work or a full outdoor play day with the kids, this small park is worth a visit.

Inside the park, you will find the standard playground and picnic area. But what makes Hermanson Park a hidden gem? The short Greenway Trail that meanders past grassy fields, old-growth trees and the park’s charming pond teeming with wildlife.

Despite its location in a residential area, the trail feels calm and uncrowded. The path is part paved and part gravel, and is .4 miles long, making an out-and-back trek a little under a mile. On a recent weekday walk the trail was nearly empty except for one other group of visitors.

Parking for the trail is available at the Greenway Trail lot at Brown and East Cleveland streets. Alternatively, on uncrowded days, you can park along Marshall Street near the park entrance. And while the trail technically starts at Marshall Street, you can also start the walk on the Hermanson Street side of the trail because it’s an out-and-back route.

The main attraction of the park is Hermanson Pond, an oasis that borders the trail on one side and private yards on the other. The pond also features a small dock over the water, ideal for birdwatching or simply taking a meditative moment.

On most days, one can find multiple types of geese and ducks near the water and even turtles sunning themselves on small islands in the pond. The park is also teeming with songbirds, and if you stick around long enough, you might even see some rabbits.

While swimming and boating aren’t allowed at Hermanson Pond, the area is still a great spot for a picnic and play day. Benches are spaced along the path, and there are multiple grassy areas to sit in as well.

Hermanson Pond also recently joined the nationwide Kids in Parks TRACK Trail network, making it an optimal location for a nature-themed scavenger hunt.

TRACK Trails are designed to turn hikes and parks into engaging outdoor adventures for kids. At Hermanson, families can now access bilingual, self-guided activities like bird identification and nature games specific to the park through the Kids in Parks website. Kids can track their adventures online and even earn prizes for participating.

Hermanson Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day of the week.