Woodburn splash pad, aquatic centers open for summer hours Published 4:54 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Woodburn residents looking to beat the heat this summer have multiple ways to stay cool.

The city’s splash pad is now officially open for the season and will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Additionally, the Woodburn Aquatic Center will soon launch its summer hours on Monday, June 16. The updated schedule features expanded swim times and special programming, including the $5 Swim Lessons Week.

The aquatic center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

An aquatic center end-of-summer celebration is also in the works, featuring barbeque, games and family-friendly activities. The official date will be announced later in the season.