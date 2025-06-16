Woodburn Community Center’s new project timeline set Published 3:21 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Big changes are coming to Woodburn.

City officials have released the full project timeline for the upcoming community center project, with construction set to begin in spring 2026 and a grand reopening planned for winter 2027.

To prepare for the work, the aquatic center will close Sunday, Aug. 31, and remain closed for the duration of the project.

New community center upgrades

According to the city documents, the project will expand the aquatic center by 17,000 square feet, bringing the total facility size to approximately 32,000 square feet. Planned upgrades include structural repairs, equipment replacement and accessibility improvements.

The plans also include renovated fitness facilities with new cardio and weightlifting equipment, as well as a dedicated fitness classroom space for group classes. New locker rooms with improved accessibility will be added along with a redesigned reception area.

A key feature of the renovation is also the addition of a 3,000-square-foot dividable event space with a commercial kitchen to support instructional, catering and food service needs.

While the project eliminates previously planned amenities such as a warm-water therapy pool, indoor track and gymnasium, officials noted that the facility will be designed with room for expansion to accommodate a new gym if funding becomes available in the future.

Project funding and stages

The renovation is funded by a $15 million lottery bond grant from the state of Oregon and $5 million from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department system development charges.

“This funding will allow the city to use available resources to upgrade the existing aquatic center and expand it to incorporate essential community center features without incurring additional costs to local taxpayers,” the city said in a statement.

The project has taken a winding path to realization. Initially, city leaders envisioned a larger scale renovation. However, after voters rejected a proposed $40 million bond measure in November 2024, the city pivoted to a more cost-effective plan.

The city now feels confident moving forward, stating that this year’s budgeted funds are more than sufficient to complete the preconstruction phase of the project and that the 2025-26 fiscal year budget will also have the funding required for construction.