GERVAIS COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: Gervais School District honored with PRSA Spotlight Award for 2024 bond campaign Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Gervais School District is proud to announce that it has received a Spotlight Award from the Public Relations Society of America’s Oregon Chapter in the Campaigns: Public Affairs category for its 2024 bond informational campaign.

Longtime communications professional Carol Fenstermacher of FenstermacherPR formally presented the award to Superintendent Dandy Stevens at the most recent Bond Advisory Committee meeting. The recognition highlights the district’s efforts to inform, engage, and unite the Gervais community around a critical bond measure.

After eight unsuccessful bond attempts spanning over two decades, the Gervais School District faced a critical turning point in 2023. Without additional funding, the district risked permanent closure and consolidation with neighboring districts. The last bond measure passed in 1990, which funded the construction of the elementary school cafeteria and gym. Since then, facility needs persisted, prompting repeated, unsuccessful bond requests.

By 2023, schools continued aging without sufficient funding for repairs or modernization. Facing the prospect of closing the district, leaders resolved to make one final bond effort in May 2024. The final effort would rely on the support of seasoned communications professionals and enhanced outreach to non-English speaking community members.

Recognizing the need for a robust communication strategy, the Gervais School Board and Superintendent Dandy Stevens collaborated with the Willamette Educational Service District Communications Team, Assist Educational Services, LLC, and FenstermacherPR. The key messages developed for the campaign were:

Preserve critical facilities through repairs

Update learning environments by renovating classrooms

Enhance safety and security through strategic upgrades

The team emphasized that consolidation would increase taxes more than passing the Gervais bond. Additionally, they highlighted the community’s potential loss of local schools, traditions and sense of community if the district dissolved.

The Gervais School District bond measure passed on May 21, 2024, with 71.7% yes votes and 28.3% no votes. Voter turnout increased significantly, with 1,692 total ballots cast and 1,213 yes votes — a notable rise from previous years.

The success of the 2024 bond measure ensured much-needed facility updates and preserved the district’s independence. The comprehensive campaign effectively addressed voter concerns, educated the community on tax impacts, and highlighted the importance of maintaining local schools. By securing this bond, Gervais schools can continue to provide quality education and maintain their place as a vital part of the community.

The PRSA Oregon Spotlight Awards celebrate excellence in public relations and communication strategy, and this award reflects the extraordinary teamwork and commitment of all those involved.

Learn more about how Gervais School District is honoring the 2024 Bond Promises at gervaisbond.org.

Kelly Bledsoe is the communications specialist for the Gervais School District.