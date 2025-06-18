City, school district offer summer meals for Woodburn youth Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

While school is out for the summer, many Woodburn students still rely on the district’s daily meals.

To help meet that need, the Woodburn School District is offering its Summer Feed Program, where all children ages 1-18 can pick up free meals throughout the week.

Grab and go lunch and breakfast will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program begins June 23 and lasts through July 18, excluding July 4. Friday pickup will include weekend meals.

There are three pickup locations for the summer meal program: Legion Park, located at 1385 Park Ave.; Heritage Elementary School, located at 440 Parr Road NE; and Nuevo Amanecer at 1274 Fifth St.

The food will be cold at the pickup stations but can be heated at home, according to the school district.