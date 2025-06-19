Woodburn summer camping guide: 4 unique campgrounds in the Willamette Valley Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

This campsite is one of the many at Silver Falls State Park. In total Silver Falls has 43 tent sites, 48 RV hookups and 14 cabins (seven of them pet-friendly). (Submitted by Oregon State Parks) The banks of North Santiam River is host to one of the Willamette Valley's smaller campgrounds, North Santiam Park. (Submitted by Marion County) South Falls at Silver Falls State Park. While Silver Falls is popular, but worth checking out for its stunning views. (Submitted by Oregon State Parks)

With the first official weekend of summer just ahead, it’s prime time to head to the garage and dust off the tent, pack the cooler and get out of town.

While many Oregonians flock to the popular Cascadian peaks of Mount Hood and Sisters, there are several campgrounds closer to Woodburn that offer forested trails, swimming holes and prime fishing with no long drive required.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, riverside solitude or just a quick weekend getaway, here’s your guide to four campgrounds less than an hour from home.

Silver Falls State Park

Just 45 minutes from Woodburn, Silver Falls isn’t exactly a secret, but it is a classic. Oregon’s largest state park earns its “crown jewel” nickname from its lush canyon hikes and iconic waterfalls. The big draw here is the Trail of Ten Falls, a 7.2-mile loop where hikers can get bathed in mist while walking behind several major falls, including the famous 177-foot South Falls.

The main campground has plenty of space, with 43 tent sites, 48 RV hookups and 14 cabins (seven of them pet-friendly). There is also a horse camp and a new day-use area that connects to the North Rim Trail, which has a dramatic view of North Falls.

Expect company as this park fills up fast, especially on weekends. Nevertheless, with dozens of trails close to the campsite and plush park amenities (picnic shelters, playground, off-leash dog area, gift shop), it’s worth reserving early.

Best for: Families, novice campers, waterfall chasers, hikers

Reservations: oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com

Travel time: Approximately 45 minutes from Woodburn

Champoeg State Heritage Area

For those looking for a side of Oregon history with their s’mores, Champoeg is the spot.

The Champoeg State Heritage Area is located 11 miles northwest of Woodburn and is full of artifacts and historical markers. In 1843, French Canadian fur trappers established the first local government in the Oregon Territory at the Champoeg State Heritage Area. The area is also Kalapuya land.

In addition to having a rich history, Champoeg is also the closest camping option to Woodburn. This riverside park has easy paved bike trails, disc golf, fishing docks and kayak access to the Willamette.

The campground features 21 full-hookup sites, 54 electric sites, six tent sites, cabins, yurts and even hiker-biker campsites. There’s also a tucked-away group tent area by the river and a group RV site with its own meeting hall and sports courts.

Champoeg books out early for summer weekends, but midweek dates or last-minute cancellations can still be found.

Best for: Easy access, history buffs, bikers

Reservations: oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com

Travel time: Approximately 20 minutes from Woodburn

North Santiam County Park

If quieter riverfront camping is your jam, North Santiam park might be your best bet. Managed by Marion County, this spot is smaller and more serene than Silver Falls or Champoeg, and it tends to fly under the radar.

Campsites are set right along the North Santiam River, a prime location for steelhead fishing and summer dips. There are some short walking trails nearby, and the park is only a 30 minute drive from the trail systems at Silver Falls, making it a great alternative basecamp.

Sites are open April through October and go for $25 per night. Book online and browse campsite photos before picking your spot.

Best for: Anglers, peace seekers, swimmers

Reservations: https://www.camplife.com/1491/reservation

Travel time: Approximately 50 minutes from Woodburn

Molalla River – Three Bears Campground

Tucked deep in a canyon of western red cedar and situated right on the banks of the Molalla River, Three Bears Campground feels primitive without being too remote.

The area is overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and features 15 tent sites, each equipped with a fire ring and grill as well as direct access to a pebble beach and swimming hole.

Nearby trails like the Hardy Creek Loop (3.7 miles) make it easy to hike straight from camp. The Molalla River Corridor is one of the few undammed tributaries of the Willamette, boasting clear water, dramatic canyon views and ample wildlife. For more hiking options in the area, check out AllTrails, which lists several additional routes throughout the corridor.

There’s no cellphone reception in the canyon and no on-site payments, so reserve ahead of time on the Recreation.gov app or website. Weekends can be popular, so it’s best to reserve in advance. However, midweek openings are usually available throughout the summer.

Best for: Hikers, tree huggers, midweek escapes

Reservations: recreation.gov

Travel time: Approximately 40 minutes from Woodburn

Keep in mind that campfires are currently allowed at all four locations, but fire restrictions can change quickly. For the most updated campfire bans, visit: stateparks.oregon.gov/fire