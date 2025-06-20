New Woodburn Police leadership sworn in Published 1:10 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Woodburn Police Chief Jason Millican was officially sworn in Monday, June 9.

Millican has served as the city’s interim chief since November, when former Chief Martin Pilcher left the position to take over the police department in Richland, Washington.

The newly appointed chief is a Woodburn native, having graduated from Woodburn High School. He joined the local police department in 1998.

Millican also has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Oregon University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Throughout his time with the Woodburn Police Department, Millican has worn many hats. He started as a patrol officer, joined the Criminal Investigations Unit, became a sergeant and did a stint with the South Metro Gang Task Force. In 2016, Millican was promoted to lieutenant.

As Millican becomes chief, Woodburn Police Lt/ Andy Shadrin is also moving up in the department.

At the same meeting, Shadrin was sworn in as the new deputy chief for the department. Shadrin has worked for the Woodburn Police Department since 2006, following a two-year stint as a corrections deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shadrin has held a variety of leadership roles within the department, including lieutenant over multiple divisions, detective supervisor and firearms instructor.