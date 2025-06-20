Woodburn Community BBQ set for the summer Published 2:53 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Looking for summer events in Woodburn?

The Woodburn City Council has announced the date for its annual summer Community BBQ, which will be held in coordination with Music in the Park.

The city barbeque will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, in Library Square at 280 Garfield St. The Phoenix Duo will follow the barbeque for that night’s Music in the Park performance.

“This summer celebration is more than just food and music; it’s a meaningful time to honor the people who make Woodburn a vibrant and caring place to live,” the city said in a statement.

The city also added that the summer barbeque is an opportunity for Woodburn community members to meet and connect with their elected officials. The event is also a time to honor and recognize the many volunteers and nonprofits who serve Woodburn, according to the city.

Two awards will also be handed out at the barbeque, The Nancy Kirksey Award, presented by Mayor Frank Lonergan, honors an individual who has made a significant difference in the lives and places of our community. The Mary Tennant Award, presented by City Administrator Scott Derickson, recognizes a public service employee whose performance and community involvement exceed expectations.