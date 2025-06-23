Motorcyclist dies in Mount Angel Highway crash Published 4:44 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday just outside of Silverton on Mount Angel Highway.

Just after 4:45 p.m. Friday, June 20, 911 callers reported a crash involving a truck and motorcycle near the 800 block of Mount Angel Highway.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the call, but the motorcyclist, identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Jenck of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the Mount Angel Highway was closed for approximately three hours while the Marion County CRASH Team investigated the incident. The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Salem, sustained minor injuries and cooperated with the investigation.

The sheriff says that no citations have been issued and no arrests have been made at this time.