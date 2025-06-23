Woodburn man arrested after Sunday stabbing Published 1:16 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A Woodburn man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing another person.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 22, Woodburn Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Young Street.

Officers found an individual with a stab wound upon arrival. According to officials, the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect had fled to another apartment in the complex. With the help of the Marion County SWAT team, Woodburn police searched the location but did not find the suspect.

Later that morning, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Woodburn police located the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Luis Tlehuactle Morales, as he was walking along Pacific Highway 99E near Blaine Street.

Officers took Morales into custody without incident, and he was then transported to the Marion County jail. Morales was arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.