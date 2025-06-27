Countdown to Fiesta Mexicana: Preview events, parade and more Published 9:51 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Cosecha Mestiza-Woodburn Ballet Folklorico performed in the 2024 Fiesta Mexicana parade. This year's Fiesta Mexicana celebration will take place Aug. 15-17. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Woodburn Independent)

Join the Fiesta celebration early this year with the upcoming Show n’ Shine event.

The kickoff celebration will feature live music, food, vendors, a car show, trophies and the long-awaited crowning of this year’s Fiesta Mexicana royalty.

Show n’ Shine will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Woodburn Downtown Plaza.

In addition to the Show n’ Shine event, the Fiesta committee has also announced the dates for the annual Fiesta Mexicana Parade during the festival weekend.

The parade is set for Saturday, Aug. 16, the middle day of the weekend celebration. Parade applications are also now open on the city’s website.

The parade begins at the Woodburn Aquatic Center, winds through downtown and ends at Legion Park. Participants must be at the aquatic center by 9:30 a.m. on parade day. All entries are expected to celebrate and display the spirit of Fiesta Mexicana and must meet city guidelines.

The 2025 celebration, which takes place Friday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 17, at Legion Park, will be the 61st Fiesta Mexicana.

Originally a commemoration of the city’s harvest, Woodburn’s Fiesta Mexicana began in 1963 as an expression of gratitude to the community’s farmworkers and continues today as a celebration of the wide variety of Mexican heritage claimed by local residents.

Festivities at past Fiesta Mexicana celebrations included the annual parade, Fiesta Court, food from local restaurants and chefs, as well as live music and dance.

The Fiesta Court provides leadership development, mentorship, academic support and opportunities for career exploration and community service. A scholarship opportunity through Chemeketa Community College is also offered for the selected Fiesta Court Queen/King and First Princess/Prince.

This year’s festivalgoers can expect live music, local food, cultural performances and family-friendly events throughout the weekend. Details and updates are available on the event’s official Facebook page.