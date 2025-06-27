Wooden Shoe’s Summer Flowers festival set to return with 30 acres of blooms Published 12:14 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Woodburn’s newest summer tradition is slowly beginning to bloom.

The Wooden Shoe Farm has announced the tentative dates and activities for its now-annual Summer Flowers festival.

The summer flowers are set to debut July 24, with the festival lasting until Aug. 24. However, these dates are dependent on the bloom status, according to Wooden Shoe.

In 2024, Wooden Shoe held its first annual summer flowers event and showcased a 10-acre flower field of sunflowers, zinnias, bachelor’s buttons, calendulas, pink and white cosmos and Godetia lilacs.

“That was the beginning of a new tradition on our farm of offering sweet summer sunrises and sunsets over fields of summer flowers,” according to the Wooden Shoe website. “Please join us in mid-July until late August as we expand on this new tradition. Now offering 30 acres of summer blooms. Bring your sun hat and join us.”

During the festival, the farm will be open Thursdays through Mondays. During the monthlong event, Wooden Shoe’s local wine, beer and cider tasting room will be open as well as the cafe, field tent, red hemp barn, u-pick flower fields, flower market, hay wagon ride and children’s play area.

Wooden Shoe will also host special events throughout the summer, including the first sip and stroll event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31, and the inaugural yoga in the flowers event at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2. To view all of the special events, visit woodenshoe.com/summer-flowers/whats-happening.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon and will have options for adults, children, seniors and photographers.