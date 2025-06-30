City of Woodburn advises Fourth of July safety Published 5:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

As Independence Day approaches, the city of Woodburn and the Oregon State Fire Marshal are urging residents to exercise caution when celebrating with fireworks.

Firework restrictions

While fireworks are permitted in Oregon, not all types of fireworks are legal.

According to the state fire marshal, legal fireworks include but are not limited to fountains, flitter sparklers, smoke devices, wheels and ground spinners. These may be purchased during the official sale period from June 23 through July 6.

Illegal fireworks in Oregon include Roman candles, bottle rockets, firecrackers, M-80s, cherry bombs, missiles, rockets and sky lanterns. Possessing or using these illegal fireworks can lead to fines and other penalties, according to the marshal.

Fireworks are also prohibited on beaches, state parks and on state or federal forest lands.

Firework safety

The city of Woodburn asks that residents light fireworks one at a time and keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby. The city also advises to never relight a dud firework. Instead, soak it in water for 20 minutes before disposing of it.

Additionally, the state fire marshal recommends lighting fireworks away from people, pets and buildings.

All fireworks should be soaked before being discarded, and debris should be collected to prevent accidental fires.

For a full list of rules and safety tips, visit the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s fireworks education page.