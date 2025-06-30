Summer Fun: Woodburn Library launches Friday youth event series Published 5:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Looking to keep the kids entertained this summer? The Woodburn Public Library has your back.

The library has announced its Summer Fun event series, debuting a list of Friday activities for kids. Each weekly event will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Woodburn Public Library, located at 280 Garfield St.

The inaugural Friday fun event took place June 27, but the next one will be an Outdoor Paint Party on July 11.

Later this summer, the series will feature a campout July 18 with s’mores, tents and campfire songs, as well as a museum of natural culture and history game night on July 25.

The final event of the library’s Summer Fun will be an interactive movie night Aug. 1, where kids can watch “Monsters Inc.”, with items and prompts relevant to the film.