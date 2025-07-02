Fore!: Woodburn’s first disc golf course nears completion Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Get ready to tee off at Woodburn’s inaugural disc golf course.

Construction of a nine-hole course is currently underway at Legion Park following efforts by community members, the city parks board and the Woodburn Rotary Club. Completion is scheduled for the end of July.

The idea for this course dates back to 2022, when local brothers and disc golf aficionados approached the city about creating a local course, according to Jesse Cuomo, Woodburn community services director and new president of the Woodburn Rotary Club.

Cuomo recalls that at first the city was unsure about space and resources to create a course, until Jared Oyer, one of the local brothers, suggested that there was room for nine holes at Legion Park.

“Myself and some other staff met them out at Legion and walked the course, which they had on a nice drawn-up map, and it was a really neat idea,” Cuomo said. “So, we said maybe if we have it in the budget later down the road we can pursue it.”

While the city didn’t begin building the course that year, opportunity finally arose to put the plan into action six months ago when a city parks and recreation board member brought up disc golf in a meeting.

From there, the plan sprang into action: The Woodburn Rotary Club stepped in to cover the costs, while the city helped facilitate the project. Last month, community volunteers helped dig out tee boxes for the concrete slabs that mark where shots will be thrown.

The project team is now waiting on final signage before installing the baskets and marking the course in the park.

According to Cuomo, safety was also a top priority throughout the project as staff adjusted the layout to protect walkers on the park pathway and allow clear sightlines for the players.

“It’s another fun amenity for the city with little upkeep and multiple benefits,” Cuomo said. “And who knows down the road there could be opportunities for tournaments and other fun things there in the future.”