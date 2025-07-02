Wildfire season begins in Marion County, statewide. Here’s what to know. Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

As the 2025 wildfire season is upon us, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants Oregonians to start practicing fire prevention and preparedness.

As of July 1, ODF has declared that all districts are in fire season, meaning fire restrictions are now in place throughout the state to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

“We have already experienced several large fires in the state this year and anticipate fire behavior to be progressively more volatile. Right now is the time to practice fire prevention and preparedness,” said Michael Curran, ODF’s Fire Protection Division Chief.

According to ODF, fire season is declared at the local level when conditions reach a point where the risk of a fire starting and spreading becomes clear. This year, the Southwest Oregon district was the first to declare, on June 1, and the North Cascade District, which includes Marion County, was the last to declare, on July 1.

Marion County and its surrounding areas are no strangers to the dangers of summer blazes. On Labor Day weekend 2020, the Beachie Creek Fire swept through the nearby Santiam forest area, growing at 2.77 acres per second. Ultimately, it burned 193,565 acres, including 700 residential and 85 commercial properties.

This fire left behind a devastated community, decimated habitat for fish and wildlife and altered the landscape for years to come.

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, fire districts face one of the many challenges during the summer fire season. ODF is urging people to remember that forests and fireworks “do not mix,” and that the private use of fireworks is not allowed on state and federal forest land.

“Prevention is our No. 1 tool to reduce property loss, firefighting costs, and risk to the lives of our firefighters. We can’t prevent lightning fires, but we can prevent human-caused fires,” Curran said.

In addition to Fourth of July precautions, ODF encourages residents to practice safe vehicle usage and responsible recreational practices to prevent fires throughout the wildfire season.

Making sure your car is recently serviced and not parking on dry grass are two small actions that can make a difference during fire season. When camping this summer, also check the local restrictions on public fires before starting a campfire in properly designated areas. ODF advises utilizing the “drown, stir, and repeat” method to put out your fire and to never leave a blaze unattended. Even residual embers can start fires if not properly put out.

Lastly, when in doubt, check your local fire restrictions before participating in any activity that could potentially start a fire. Checking these restrictions can also inform you of the active fire danger in your area.