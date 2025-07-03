National Night Out coming to Woodburn Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Fire up the grills and games while you get to know your fellow neighbors.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, marks National Night Out, and the city of Woodburn is encouraging residents to participate in the nationwide annual event.

National Night Out began in 1984 to promote police and community partnerships and has since expanded to millions of neighborhoods across the country. NNO is always celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, to bring neighbors, law enforcement and local organizations together over block parties, barbecues and other public gatherings.

“It’s a night to step outside, meet your neighbors, and connect with local police, fire, and city staff in a fun, informal setting,” the city of Woodburn said in a press release.

In Woodburn, there are multiple ways to get involved in the celebration. The city suggests organizing a block party, potluck or ice cream social, partnering with local businesses for giveaways or entertainment, planning games and activities for kids and families, inviting local public safety and city officials to stop by your gatherings or working with neighbors to decorate your street or yard in a fun theme for the night.

The city is encouraging people to register their local National Night Out events with the city, which will allow them to connect with local businesses for sponsorships and sign up for visits from a police officer.

Residents can also apply online for a street closure during their event. Street closure applications and event registration forms are both due by July 25.