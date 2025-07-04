From backyard BBQ to national stage: PNW Survival Games return to Molalla Published 4:10 am Friday, July 4, 2025

In just three years, the skills and survival event in Molalla has grown significantly

Coupling survival skills with the thrill of competition is what the PNW Survival Games is all about in the forests surrounding Molalla.

What started as a backyard barbecue in 2023 has exploded into one of the most exciting wilderness events in the country – and now it’s on track to step into the national spotlight.

The PNW Survival Games returns to Molalla Aug. 15–17 for its most ambitious year yet, drawing an elite lineup of eight survival experts and 50 brave competitors for a weekend of adventure, mentorship, and high-stakes challenges.

Blending pure, life-saving survival skills with creative, pressure-filled team competitions, these games offer something unique: an immersive training ground where average people learn from the best in the world – and then put those skills to the test in real-world simulations.

This year’s six challenges include: Shelter: Build a storm-ready structure from natural materials; Evading Detection: Outsmart trackers and disappear in the wild; Fire & Ice: Start and sustain fire in the harshest conditions; Water Purification: Make dirty water safe – fast; Hunting: Primitive tools, limited time, tactical decisions; and Self-Rescue: Construct and launch a bushcraft raft under pressure.

Each challenge kicks off with a 30-minute skills lesson taught by some of the most respected names in the survival world, followed by a 60-minute competition that mirrors the stress and sense of urgency of a real survival situation.

Every year the founders secretly create exciting new challenges to keep competitors on their toes, diversify their skills, and they hide easter eggs within their social media content.

Major Expansion Underway

The PNW Survival Games is currently in discussions with several major networks and streaming platforms to develop a 10-day expanded version of the event for an upcoming reality TV series.

Additionally, talks are underway with Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America) to license the brand and scale the two-day event format nationally, giving over 200 local councils access to the Survival Games model using their 2,000+ outdoor properties across the U.S.

“We’ve tapped into something that resonates deeply,” said event co-founder Tony Peniche. “This event is about more than survival – it’s about mentorship, confidence, and community. To see the best instructors in the world come together to pass on their skills is something truly powerful. And now, we’re just getting started.”

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or complete beginner, the PNW Survival Games is the place where you’ll be mentored by legends, tested by fire (literally), and walk away with new skills – and stories – you’ll never forget.

As of this writing, there are still eight slots open for competitors. You can sign up as a single or as a pair. Single participants will be paired up with another competitor in a draft lottery a week out from the event. They do the lottery live on Instagram, then immediately contact each competitor so they can make contact with their partner.

There are also about 45 “spectator” slots open for those who’d like to watch and learn only. To register, go to www.pnwsurvivalgames.com.