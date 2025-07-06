Harefest ready to ‘Rock you like a hurricane’ at Canby event Published 4:47 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Whether it’s a frenzied shred of a guitar solo, tight harmonies that resonate of a time and place long past, or simply the desire to listen to songs that informed a generation, there’s something for every musical taste at the 13th Harefest in Canby.

This year’s ode to tribute band magic will run July 17-19 at the fairgrounds in Canby and, as always, the event offers music lovers a chance to take a walk back in time – some walks may be longer than others – and feel the flow of bands and songs that spoke to many in their youth.

The three-day festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages at the fairgrounds and cover a wide swath of classic rock offerings that should have something for just about everyone.

As has been part of the growth of the festival, this year Harefest is expanding its use of the facility to include more RV parking and tent sites after selling out well in advance for several years running. In all, nearly 500 overnight spaces are available for what’s been referred to as “The Coachella of Tribute Bands.”

“Every year, we aim to make Harefest bigger and better, and 2025 is no exception. With a killer lineup, expanded facilities, and new production elements, this will be the most epic tribute festival experience yet. If you love live music and legendary rock, this is the place to be,” said Jason Fellman, festival co-founder.

If you’re ready to rock, roll or just relive some classic concert experiences from back in the day, tickets and more information are available at harefest.com.

Here’s a look at who’s playing and when:

Day 1 – Thursday, July 17

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Hippie Hollow Stage

7 p.m. – Hall & Bros (Hall & Oates)

8:30 p.m. – Petty Fever (Tom Petty)

10 p.m. – Shoot to Thrill (AC/DC) w/Laser Gator light show.

Day 2 – Friday, July 18

Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Hippie Hallow Stage

11 a.m. – Good Times Roll (The Cars)

12:30 p.m. – Saints @ Sinners (Whitesnake)

2 p.m. – Fighting Foos (Foo Fighters)

3:30 p.m. – Judas Rising NW (Judas Priest)

Main Stage

5 p.m. – Jukebox Heroes (Foreigner)

6:15 p.m. – Barracuda (Heart)

7:30 p.m. – Crazy Train (Ozzy/Black Sabbath)

8:45 p.m. – Taken By the Sky (Fleetwood Mac)

10 p.m. – Hysteria (Def Leppard)

11 p.m. – Almost Human (KISS) on Hippie Hollow stage

Day 3 – Saturday, July 19

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Hippie Hollow Stage

9:30 a.m. – Lucky Town (Bruce Springsteen) unplugged.

11 a.m. – Tribu2 (U2)

12:30 p.m. – Band After Midnight (ABBA)

2 p.m. – Jar of Lies (Alice in Chains)

3:30 p.m. – Fear of the Dark (Iron Maiden)

Main Stage

5 p.m. – Grand Royale (Beastie Boys)

6:15 – Eagle Eyes (The Eagles)

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Crue (Motley Crue)

8:45 p.m. – Best of Both Worlds (Van Halen)

10 p.m. – Stone in Love (Journey) Final Harefest performance.

11 p.m. – Rock Shop’s Headbangers Ball – Hippie Hollow Stage.