Date set for Woodburn Rotary Club’s Mud, Sweat and Blooms 5K event Published 1:08 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Gear up for a summer fun run and afterparty for a good cause.

The Woodburn Rotary Club’s 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Blooms 5K and garden party is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Wooden Shoe Farm.

This event coincides with Wooden Shoe’s Summer Flowers festival, which runs from the end of July through the end of August.

“Come see the other side of the Tulip Farm with a run through muddy obstacles including, mud pits and crawls, hay bale climbs, water slide and hills,” said the Woodburn Rotary Club in the event preview. “Afterward, party with your team at the Garden Party located at the finish line, in the garden, to enjoy music, drinks, and great food from local vendors.”

The race will feature 12-20 obstacles on a 3.1 mile course through the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm. There will be a splash through the ponds, a hay bale hurdle obstacle, an over-under with irrigation pipe, ravine hill and a slip and slide, according to the Rotary Club. However, if you are unable to complete an obstacle, you may go around it.

The race is open for all fitness levels and is dog friendly. The event is self-timed, and there will be clocks at the start and finish lines. Racers are also encouraged to bring a waterproof watch.

Participants must register for the 5K Mud Run by July 26 to receive a T-shirt. For individual runners the race fee is $60, $50 for teams of four or more and $30 for kids 13 or under. Nonrunners must pay a $5 discounted entry fee to the farm.

However, while the 5K is only for registered runners, the garden party is open to all. The party will feature activities for both children and adults, including a kids zone with a bounce house and dunk tank and the farm’s local beer, cider and wine on tap.

The proceeds from the event will help support the charitable work of the Woodburn Rotary Club. Woodburn Rotary supports local families, Boys and Girls Club, local fire districts, park projects, dental clinics for uninsured kids, international medical programs and more.