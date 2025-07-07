Date set for Woodburn’s 2025 Community Connection Day, Kids Fest Published 5:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Connect with the community and help local students prepare for the upcoming school year at Woodburn’s upcoming summer event.

Community Connection Day and Kids Fest will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Woodburn’s Legion Park.

“Community Connection & Kids Fest is all about recreation, education, celebration and connection. The event provides resources and fun for the whole family through activities, free food and entertainment throughout the event,” said the event team in a release.

The event will feature numerous games and activities for kids, as well as complementary hot dogs, chips and water for attendees. Local police vehicles and fire engines will be on display at the event, and the Woodburn Musical Group will also be doing an exhibition.

According to the event team, free backpacks will also be provided at the event to help students prepare for the school year.

This event is a collaboration between the Woodburn Community Connection team, Woodburn School District, Ray of Hope, Woodburn Fire District and Woodburn Police Department.