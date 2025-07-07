Woodburn man arrested in connection with May shooting in Salem Published 4:11 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A Woodburn man was arrested Monday morning in connection with a May shooting in Salem.

On July 7, the Salem Police arrested 24-year-old Jovani Bravo at his residence in Woodburn for his alleged involvement in a bar altercation that later led to a shooting.

According to officials, the altercation started with a disturbance at a bar in mid-May in the downtown Salem area. The people involved in the disturbance at the bar then left in two separate vehicles and eventually traveled east on State Street.

Officers later, at about 1:15 a.m. May 17, responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of State Street in Salem.

Bravo, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, allegedly shot several rounds at the other vehicle, striking a 24-year-old female victim in the leg, according to police. The victim was treated and later released at a local hospital.

Monday’s arrest came after Salem police detectives and the Salem police SWAT team served a search warrant in the 300 block of Cornwell Street in Woodburn.

Bravo was taken into custody at the Marion County jail and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.