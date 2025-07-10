Hops, horseshoes and hometown fun: Annual Hubbard Hop Festival returns this summer Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A festival volunteer dishes up a hot dog at the 2023 Hubbard Hop Festival. (Staff file photo)

Hubbard’s beloved summer tradition is back and better than ever.

The annual Hubbard Hop Festival is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 19, at Rivenes Park in Hubbard.

The festival was started in 1974 by volunteer firefighters as a fundraiser for the Hubbard Fire Department. The event has since grown into a major community tradition organized by the Hubbard Hop Festival Association. Proceeds from the festival support a variety of local projects and organizations.

Hubbard, once the center of Oregon’s hops production, continues to honor its agricultural roots with this family-friendly festival. The event includes a car show, food court, beer garden, marketplace, kids games, a horseshoe tournament and multiple rounds of bingo.

The parade, one of the festival’s biggest draws, starts at 10 a.m. and features floats decorated with hops, classic cars and more. Parade registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on Third Street and Moonbeam Court.

Live music will also round out the hopfest, beginning with The Secret Aging Men Band at 11 a.m., followed by Surefire at 2 p.m., Iurhiri Jimbani Sangre Nueva at 4 p.m., Baz Moto at 5 p.m. and Kelsey Bales at 8 p.m.

For more information on the festival visit facebook.com/hubbardhopfest.