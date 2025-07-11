Rep. Lesly Muñoz secures state funding for Woodburn projects Published 5:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Woodburn will soon be seeing more growth and improvements.

State Rep. Lesly Muñoz (D-Woodburn) announced that more than $8 million in state funding has been secured for projects to benefit Salem, Gervais, Brooks and Woodburn as part of Oregon’s 2025 state funding package.

“I am excited to see the difference these investments will make in our community, and I remain committed to making sure people can live, learn, work, raise a family and retire in House District 22,” Muñoz said.

Woodburn’s Settlemier Park is slated to receive $2 million for a new inclusive playground, new picnic shelters, upgraded sports courts and improved restrooms.

Woodburn city leaders have been working to secure grants to revitalize Settlemier Park for the past year. According to the city, park construction is set to begin this fall and is expected to finish in winter 2027.

Another portion of the state funds, $950,000, will be allocated towards the Woodburn Head Start Program. This will fund the replacement of a modular building that houses a Head Start classroom with a new modular building to serve preschool-age children and infants/toddlers from the Woodburn area.

Lastly, $6.08 million of those funds will go to the Marion Polk Food Share. Located in Salem, the food share provides food to local pantry and meal site partners and delivers Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities.

According to Muñoz, this funding will help Marion Polk Food Share acquire and remodel a warehouse and kitchen to create a more efficient space for food distribution and meal preparation.

“I am thrilled investments were made to ensure we meet our community’s urgent needs to nutritious food, a safe and accessible park and a new and improved Head Start classroom,” Muñoz said.