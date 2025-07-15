A new reign: 2025 Fiesta Court announced Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Woodburn’s newest royalty has been crowned.

The city of Woodburn has announced this year’s Fiesta Mexicana Court. Eight students across the Woodburn, North Marion, Gervais and Silverton school districts have been selected to represent the community for this year’s celebration.

The 2025 Fiesta Mexicana Court includes Amayrany Valeria Perez Mejia, Andrea Vasquez Eugenio, Karen Capetillo, Ariel Zurita Mensoza, Aleida Robles Rodriguez, Nora Perez, AndreAna Mariah Lopez-Ruiz and Yasmin Romero Navarro.

The Fiesta Court is a part of Woodburn’s annual Fiesta Mexicana, which will take place Aug. 15-17 at Legion Park. The event, now in its 61st year, began in 1963 as a tribute to the city’s farmworkers and has since grown into a celebration of Mexican heritage and culture.

According to the program’s organizers, Fiesta Court members participate in community service projects, city events and official Fiesta Court functions. This year’s Fiesta Court has also participated in workshops focused on professionalism, interviewing skills, cultural awareness, healthy relationships and more.

“Many of the youth serving on the Court are first-generation students who are passionate about sharing their culture and giving back to their community,” the city said in a statement.

This year’s Fiesta Court has already begun their community service projects. Over the past few months, these students have helped out with face painting at the Woodburn Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff Party, assisted the local food bank with stocking and farm distribution nights and hosted games and activities at the city’s 4th of July celebration.

The girls on the 2025 court are involved in myriad local clubs and activities, including Key Club, the Oregon Health & Science University On-Track program, high school sports, mariachi and concert band, Willamette Career Academy, Latinos Unidos Siempre and other organizations.

Many members of the new court expressed that becoming Fiesta royalty had been a dream of theirs growing up in Woodburn.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamt of being a princess in the Fiesta Court,” Capetillo said. “I’ve always looked up to the amazing past princesses who were such strong leaders and role models in Woodburn’s Fiesta Mexicana. Being part of the Court now feels like a dream come true.”

For others on the court, Fiesta provides a way to honor their cultural heritage, and for some it’s even a family affair.

“My grandma and her family were the ones who created the Fiesta Mexicana, and over the years, many of my relatives have contributed to this amazing event — even running for princess themselves,” said Lopez-Ruiz. “Being part of the 2025 Fiesta Court is more than just a role — it’s a way for me to honor my roots, celebrate my heritage, and continue the legacy my family helped start.”

The official crowning of this year’s Fiesta Mexicana royalty will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Woodburn Downtown Plaza.